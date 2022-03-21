Skip to main content
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas on Monday night for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves will be without Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid is probable and Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable. 

They come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.  

In addition, they are also winners of their last ten out of 11 games. 

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, so the Timberwolves are now the sixth seed in the west with a 42-30 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17726574_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17667230_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17322397_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_13913949_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Williams' Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17475515_168388303_lowres
News

Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago