Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas on Monday night for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves will be without Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid is probable and Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable.

They come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

In addition, they are also winners of their last ten out of 11 games.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, so the Timberwolves are now the sixth seed in the west with a 42-30 record.

