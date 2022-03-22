Nerlens Noel's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game
Nerlens Noel has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without a key veteran player.
Nerlens Noel has been ruled out due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the east with a 31-40 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.
Therefore, a loss to the Hawks on the night would probably make their road to the playoffs this season near impossible.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.