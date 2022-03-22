Nerlens Noel's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without a key veteran player.

Nerlens Noel has been ruled out due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the east with a 31-40 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, a loss to the Hawks on the night would probably make their road to the playoffs this season near impossible.

