Nerlens Noel's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game
Nerlens Noel is available for the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.
On Friday night, the New York Knicks are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors, and for the game Nerlens Noel was on the injury report with a back injury.
However, the former Kentucky star will be available for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Noel and the Knicks went 41-31 last season to get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which was the first time the franchise had been to the postseason since 2013.
However, after starting out 5-1 this season, they are just 12-13 on the season and 7-12 in their last 19 games.
Meanwhile, the 2019 NBA Champion Raptors come into the game with an 11-14 record on the season in their first 25 games.
