Nerlens Noel's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

On Friday night, the New York Knicks are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors, and for the game Nerlens Noel was on the injury report with a back injury.

However, the former Kentucky star will be available for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Noel and the Knicks went 41-31 last season to get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which was the first time the franchise had been to the postseason since 2013.

However, after starting out 5-1 this season, they are just 12-13 on the season and 7-12 in their last 19 games.

Meanwhile, the 2019 NBA Champion Raptors come into the game with an 11-14 record on the season in their first 25 games.

