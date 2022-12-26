Nets And Cavs Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out Joe Harris, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets enter the night as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games.

After starting out the season 1-5, they are now 21-12 in 33 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Nets are 9-7 in 16 games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Cavs, they come into the matchup as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 22-12 in 34 games, which has them a half-game ahead of the Nets in the standings.

Therefore, whoever wins Monday's game will be the third seed.

The Cavs are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 16-3 in the 19 games they have hosted at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nets are led by Kevin Durant, averaging 29.9 points per contest, while the Cavs are led by Donovan Mitchell, averaging 28.9 points per contest.