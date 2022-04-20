Nets And Celtics Current Injury Reports For Game 2
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time for Game 2.
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will face off for Game 2 in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening, and as of 12:30 Eastern Time the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The Celtics won the first game of the series on a buzzer beater from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
The following two games will be played at Barclays Center in New York.
