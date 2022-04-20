Skip to main content

Nets And Celtics Current Injury Reports For Game 2

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time for Game 2.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will face off for Game 2 in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening, and as of 12:30 Eastern Time the two teams have announced their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics won the first game of the series on a buzzer beater from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.   

The following two games will be played at Barclays Center in New York.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

