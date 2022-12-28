Nets And Hawks Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets will be without Joe Harris, Alondes Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr.

Seth Curry has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have ruled out Clint Capela.

Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the night as the hottest team in the entire NBA.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games (they started out the season 1-5).

On the road, the Nets are 10-7 in the 17 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Hawks, they are 17-17 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, but at home, they have an 11-6 record in 17 games.

The Hawks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing 129-114 to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, the Nets defeated the Hawks 120-116 in Brooklyn.

2014 MVP Kevin Durant had 34 points, four rebounds and four assists, while two-time NBA All-Star Young had 33 points and nine assists.