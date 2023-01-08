Nets And Heat Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Bam Adebayo, Jamal Cain, Udonis Haslem andTyler Herro are all questionable, while Caleb Martin is doubtful.

Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They have won 13 out of their last 14 games, and after starting out the season 1-5, they are now 26-13 in 39 games.

Currently, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

On the road, the Nets have a 13-8 record in 21 games played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and they have gone 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA regular season that the Nets and Heat have faced off.

Last season, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals.

