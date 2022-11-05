Nets And Hornets Final Injury Reports

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, both teams will be without several key players, and they have finalized their injury reports for the evening.

The Nets have ruled out Alondes Williams, T.J. Warren, Ben Simmons and Kessler Edwards.

Kyrie Irving also remains suspended by the team.

As for the Hornets, they have ruled out LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward.

The good news is that Terry Rozier has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Rozier played in the season's first two games and averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

However, he had missed the last six games.

Ball has yet to play in a game this season, and he is the team's best player.

The Nets enter the night with a 3-6 record in their first nine games of the season but are coming off a 42-point win over the Washington Wizards on Friday evening.

Kevin Durant has been consistent averaging 32.0 points per contest on 51.9% shooting from the field.

However, the rest of the roster will need to step up (especially on the defensive side of the ball) if they want to turn around their season.

The Hornets also come into the game with a 3-6 record in their first nine games of the season.

They had started out 3-3 but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (after beating the Golden State Warriors one week ago).