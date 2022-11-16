Nets And Kings Final Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, T.J. Warren and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton and Yuta Watanabe have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Kings, they have ruled out Keon Ellis, Chima Moneke and Neemias Queta.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the night with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a loss on Sunday night to the Los Angeles Lakers but have gone 5-3 in their last eight games.

Kevin Durant has been exceptional, with averages of 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

The former Texas star is also shooting 52.4% from the field.

In their loss against the Lakers, he had 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

However, they allowed Anthony Davis to have 37 points and 18 rebounds.

As for the Kings, they got off to a slow start to the season with an 0-4 record.

Yet, they have turned their season around and won six of the last eight games, and are currently 6-6 (ninth seed in the Western Conference).

In their last game, they beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

De'Aaron Fox has been phenomenal, and he scored 22 points and dished out eight assists in their win over the Warriors.