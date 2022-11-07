Nets And Mavs Injury Reports

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

Kessler Edwards, Alondes Williams, Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren have been ruled out for the Nets, while Ben Simmons is listed as questionable.

As for the Mavs, Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina have both been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games of the season.

After starting out 1-1, they went on a four-game losing streak and were 1-5 at one point.

Right now, they are suddenly in the middle of a two-game winning streak, picking up two road wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Kevin Durant has played outstanding, averaging 31.5 points per contest on 51.7% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Mavs come into the game with a 5-3 record in their first eight games of the season.

They had been 2-3 in their first five games but are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after beating the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal, with averages of 36.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest,

The Nets and Mavs faced off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month, and the Mavs won by a score of 129-125 in an overtime thriller.

Last season, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals.