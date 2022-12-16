Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is listed as questionable.

As for the Raptors, they will be without O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Justin Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets (17-12) come into the night playing great basketball over the last few weeks.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

After starting out the season 1-5, they have gone 16-7 over the last 23 games.

Currently, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed.

On the road, they have gone 7-7 in 14 games away from Barclays Center.

As for the Raptors, they are the tenth seed in the east with a 13-15 record in 28 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, they have been excellent, going 10-4 in 14 games hosted in Canada.

This will already be the fourth matchup between the Nets and Raptors of the 2022-23 season.

The Nets have won all three games, and in their most recent game, the Nets defeated the Raptors 114-105 on December 2 in Brooklyn.