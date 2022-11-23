Skip to main content

Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada on Wednesday evening. 

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

The Nets will be without Seth Curry, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe. 

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Justing Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa. 

Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton are both questionable, while Ron Harper Jr. is available. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania 115-106 on Tuesday night.  

They come into the night with an 8-10 record in their first 18 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

On the road, they have a 4-6 record in the ten games they have played away from Barclays Center. 

With their talented roster, they have clearly underachieved to start the 2022-23 season. 

That being said, Kevin Durant has been brilliant, averaging 29.8 points per contest on 53.5% shooting from the field. 

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the 76ers for the seventh seed in the east.

On Saturday night, they lost in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia. 

At home, they have been sensational, with a 6-1 record in seven games played in Canada. 

Siakam will miss his ninth straight game after an excellent start to the season (24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest). 

USATSI_12603052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396522_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19489507_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17858354_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17548905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579242_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17522709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Andre Hunter's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17861426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13653138_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar