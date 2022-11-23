Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada on Wednesday evening.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Nets will be without Seth Curry, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Justing Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa.

Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton are both questionable, while Ron Harper Jr. is available.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania 115-106 on Tuesday night.

They come into the night with an 8-10 record in their first 18 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-6 record in the ten games they have played away from Barclays Center.

With their talented roster, they have clearly underachieved to start the 2022-23 season.

That being said, Kevin Durant has been brilliant, averaging 29.8 points per contest on 53.5% shooting from the field.

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the 76ers for the seventh seed in the east.

On Saturday night, they lost in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 6-1 record in seven games played in Canada.

Siakam will miss his ninth straight game after an excellent start to the season (24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest).