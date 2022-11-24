Skip to main content

Nets And Raptors Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada. 

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups. 

Precious Achiuwa, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Champagnie, Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton have all been ruled out for the Raptors. 

Ron Harper Jr. has been upgraded to available. 

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Seth Curry, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start Flynn, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Young, Koloko on Wednesday."

The Nets come into the game after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania. 

They have struggled to start the season with an 8-10 record in their first 18 games.

However, they have been better as of late, with a 6-4 record in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 4-4 record in the eight games they have played away from Barclays Center. 

The Raptors enter the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the 76ers for the eighth seed in the east. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but a very impressive 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Canada.

In their last game, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on Saturday night. 

Both the Nets and Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022.

USATSI_18010729_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12840987_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted At NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17674955_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Khris Middleton Getting Closer To Return For Milwaukee Bucks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18255517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Heat's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar