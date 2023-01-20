Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Arizona.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Dru Smith and Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to available after missing Tuesday’s 106-98 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

As for the Suns, they will be without Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Josh Okogie.

Cameron Johnson has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Claxton on Thursday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Lee, Bridges, Craig, Saric, Ayton on Thursday."

The Nets come into the night with a 27-16 record in 43 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

While the Nets have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last month, the Suns have been one of the worst.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak but have gone just 1-9 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Suns are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record in 45 games.

This will be the first time the Nets and Suns have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.