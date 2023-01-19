Nets And Suns Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have announced injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Kessler Edwards and Dru Smith.

Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne and Josh Okogie.

Cameron Johnson has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but are still 6-4 in their last ten games.

After a terrible start to the season, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the league over the last six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Suns got off to an excellent start to the season but have been one of the coldest teams over the last month.

They are 1-9 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Suns are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record in 45 games.

On the road, the Nets have gone 14-9 in 23 games away from Barclays Center in New York, while the Suns are 14-7 in the 21 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

This will be the first time that the Nets and Suns have faced off during the season.