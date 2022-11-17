Skip to main content

Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).  

Kyrie Irving, T.J. Warren and Alondes Williams have been ruled out for the Nets. 

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will be without Olivier Sarr, Gary Payton II and Greg Brown III. 

Keon Johnson, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow have all been listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets come into the game with a two-game losing streak (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings in California). 

Currently, the team is 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-5 in the eight games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center. 

One of the few bright spots for the team has been the play of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

The former Texas star is averaging 30.3 points per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are off to a fantastic start to their 2022-23 season. 

Currently, they are 10-4 in their first 14 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference. 

In the six games that they have played at home, they have a 4-2 record. 

Damian Lillard has been sensational in his return (he missed most of the 2021-22 season) and is averaging 27.9 points and 6.6 assists per contest. 

Injuries

By Ben Stinar
