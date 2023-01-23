Nets And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant and Dru Smith, while T.J. Warren has been upgraded to available.

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman, while Anthony Lamb has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Claxton on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green on Sunday."

The Nets come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 15-10 in the 25 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for the Warriors, they are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Through 46 games, the Warriors are 23-23, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors have been outstanding, with a 17-5 record in the 22 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Earlier this season, the Nets blew out the Warriors 143-113 in New York, but the Warriors were playing without most of their key players.

Nine players on the Nets scored in double-digits.