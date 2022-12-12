Nets And Wizards Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets will be without Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Royce O'Neale and Alondes Williams.

Nic Claxton has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Delon Wright, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Johnny Davis, Vernon Carey Jr., Monte Morris and Isaiah Todd.

Anthony Gill has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, Harris, Durant, Claxton on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Goodwin, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Monday."

The Nets have been playing very well over the last few weeks.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record in 28 games.

On the road, they are 6-7 in 13 games away from Barclays Center in New York.

As for the Wizards, they have been very cold over the last few weeks.

They have lost six games in a row and are 1-9 in their last ten.

Right now, the Wizards are 11-16 in 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have been a solid team on their home floor, going 8-5 in 13 games.

The Nets have already beaten the Wizards two different times this season.