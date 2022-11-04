Skip to main content

Nets And Wizards Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards face off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time). 

The Nets have ruled out Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren, while Seth Curry is listed as questionable.

As for the Wizards, they have ruled out Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Schakel, Delon Wright and Isaiah Todd. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets come into the night off to a disastrous start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 2-6 in their first eight games and have lost five out of their last six games.

On Tuesday, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, who was in his third season with the franchise.

Kevin Durant has led the way averaging 32.5 points per contest on 52.5% shooting from the field, but the team has not played well together.

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, so this had been expected to be a bounce-back year.

The good thing about the NBA is there are 82 games, so they still have 74 more games to go.

As for the Wizards, they enter the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games.

They have gone 2-2 on the road and 2-2 at home.

The roster has an intriguing big three of Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Last season, the team struggled with injuries and missed the postseason as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

