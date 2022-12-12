Nets And Wizards Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.

On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Nets will be without David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Alondes Williams and Royce O'Neale.

Nic Claxton is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Delon Wright, Rui Hachimura and Bradley Beal.

Anthony Gill and Monte Morris are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the night playing very well over the last few weeks.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

After starting out 1-5, the Nets (16-12) are 15-7 in their last 22 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern conference.

On the road, the Nets are 6-7 in the 13 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn (they are 10-5 at home)

As for the Wizards, they started out the season playing well but have been one of the coldest teams in the NBA over the last few weeks.

Over the last ten games, the Wizards are 1-9, and they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Right now, they are 11-16 in 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are a solid 8-6 in 14 games at home.

The Nets and Wizards have already faced off two different times this season, and the Nets have won both games.