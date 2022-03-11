Nets Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nets are coming off of a much needed win on Tuesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets.
They are now 33-33 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In their last ten games they have gone just 4-6, and on the road they have a 20-15 record in 35 games away from Barclays Center in New York.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.