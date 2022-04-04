Skip to main content
Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Massive Ben Simmons News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Massive Ben Simmons News

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed that Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed that Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed that Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.  

Simmons has not played in a game so far this year, and was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in February (the blockbuster deal also included James Harden being to sent to Philadelphia).  

Fan on Twitter reacted to the news about Simmons on Monday, and some of the tweets can be seen embedded below.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Massive Ben Simmons News

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_18009912_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17932964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_10123503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Draymond Green And Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18015219_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Announces Players of the Week on Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18017338_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Awesome Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16154086_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith's Bold Pick To Win The MVP Award

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Steve Nash Reveals Massive News About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago