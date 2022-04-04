Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Massive Ben Simmons News
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed that Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season and the play-in tournament.
Simmons has not played in a game so far this year, and was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in February (the blockbuster deal also included James Harden being to sent to Philadelphia).
Fan on Twitter reacted to the news about Simmons on Monday, and some of the tweets can be seen embedded below.
