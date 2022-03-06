Skip to main content

Update: Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Update: Seth Curry will be available. 

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon to face off with the Boston Celtics, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Nets against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. have all been ruled out for the contest.  

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he is listed as probable. 

The Nets come into the game as one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they have lost three straight games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record. 

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. 

