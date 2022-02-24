Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics (in both team's first game back from the All-Star break) on Thursday night at Barclays Center.    

For the game, the Nets have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic have all been ruled out for the game.

Therefore, the Nets will be playing without all three of their best players. 

On the season, they had been as high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak dropped them all the way down to the eighth spot. 

They are currently 31-28 in 59 games, and 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

