Nets Final Injury Report Against 76ers

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report.

T.J. Warren, Alondes Williams and Yuta Watanabe have all been ruled out, while Nic Claxton has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the game in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) and Memphis Grizzlies (in Brooklyn).

They are the 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-5 record in nine games away from Barclays Center.

Last season, they acquired Ben Simmons a trade with the 76ers, so this will be the first time that Simmons has played on the road in Philadelphia.

He was the first-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers and had spent his entire career with the organization prior to the trade.

Right now, he is in the middle of an impressive stretch of games and is coming off 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal on 11/13 shooting from the field in their win over the Grizzlies on Sunday night.

As for the 76ers, they come into the night with an 8-8 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.

On Friday night, they lost (at home) to the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109.

In ten games at home in Pennsylvania, they have a 5-5 record.