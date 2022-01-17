Nets Final Injury Report For Game With Cavs
The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
The injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, James Johnson, Paul Milsap and Nic Claxton (who was questionable) are ruled out.
Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge who was listed as probable, will be available for the game.
The Nets come in with a 27-15 record in 42 games, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, they are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference.
If the Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and the Nets beat the Cavs, they will reclaim the top seed in the conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.