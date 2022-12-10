Brooklyn Nets Full Injury Report And Available Players Against Indiana Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets have a long injury report for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

They will be without a large majority of their team for the game.

Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren have all been ruled out for the night.

For reference, all five starters in Friday's 120-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks are out.

NBA's official injury report

The full list of available players for the Nets has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Nets players available Saturday: Edmond Sumner Cam Thomas Yuta Watanabe Markieff Morris Day'Ron Sharpe Patty Mills Kessler Edwards David Duke Jr. Alondes Williams"

Coming into Saturday night, the Nets are 15-12 in their first 27 games.

After an abysmal 1-5 start, they have gone 14-7 over the last 21 games and are 7-3 in the previous ten.

Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Nets have struggled on the road going 5-7 in 12 games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This will be the first game of the season that Durant has missed.

The 12-time NBA All-Star is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

As for the Pacers, they are one spot below the Nets (fifth seed) with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

At home, they are a tough team to beat, with an 8-4 record in 12 games hosted in Indianapolis.

On Friday night, the Pacers defeated Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards 121-111, and Buddy Hield led the way with 28 points on 63% shooting.