Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last month.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last month.

The Brooklyn Nets recently traded for 25-year-old Ben Simmons, but the three-time NBA All-Star has yet to make his debut for his new team.   

On Thursday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons, and a clip of Marks speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

"Unfortunately, his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates," Marks said of Simmons. "He's been rehabbing this last sort of week to ten days, and then now he'll progress through out this week with some individual workout. Hopefully, by the end of the next week, he's getting more into the team environment, and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into game shape."

Marks added that there is "no real timetable".  

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-31 record in 63 games played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar
56 seconds ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
36 minutes ago
USATSI_17803538_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
50 minutes ago
USATSI_17701372_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
51 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
52 minutes ago
USATSI_17811642_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
53 minutes ago
USATSI_17812059_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jrue Holiday's Incredible Game-Winner Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
54 minutes ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
4 hours ago