Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

FINAL UPDATE: Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

Final Update: Seth Curry and Goran Dragic have both been ruled out for the game.     

Update: Seth Curry and Goran Dragic will be game-time decisions. 

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Tennessee on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Many players have been ruled out for both teams, and Goran Dragic is doubtful, while Seth Curry is listed as questionable. 

In addition, the most important name on the list is 2022 NBA All-Star Game starter Ja Morant, who has been ruled out for the night due to a knee injury.  

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the east with a 38-34 record. 

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west with a 49-23 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17933627_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago