Skip to main content
Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Hornets Game

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Hornets Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

The Brooklyn Nets are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. 

The status of Simmons for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

The Nets acquired the former first overall pick in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers last month.   

Simmons has yet to make his debut for the Nets, and has yet to play in a game so far this season.  

Last week, Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons, and the clip can be watched in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos RJ Barrett Posted To Instagram After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
News

Markelle Fultz's Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16059955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17852502_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After His Big Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago