Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

Goran Dragic, who was recently bought out by the San Antonio Spurs and then signed with the Nets, will be available to make his debut.    

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out for the game on Saturday night.   

The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Bucks won in Game 7 on the road in Brooklyn.  

This season, the Nets are the eighth seed in the east with a 31-29 record in 60 games. 

