Nets Injury Report Against The Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are all ruled out, while Andre Drummond is listed as probable.

Kevin Durant, who has been out since January 15 with a knee injury, is not on the injury report and will make his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly two months.

The Nets have struggled in his absence, and currently sit as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-31 record in the 63 games that they have played so far.

Related stories on NBA basketball