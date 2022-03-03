Nets Injury Report Against The Heat
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat in New York.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are all ruled out, while Andre Drummond is listed as probable.
Kevin Durant, who has been out since January 15 with a knee injury, is not on the injury report and will make his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly two months.
The Nets have struggled in his absence, and currently sit as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-31 record in the 63 games that they have played so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.