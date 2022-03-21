Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday night, and for the game the Nets have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Nets come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They won their last game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-26 record in the 71 games that they have played.
They beat the Knicks in New York City in their last game on Sunday evening.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.