Nets Injury Report Against The Kings

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in New York on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, James Johnson is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.

The Nets are currently in the middle of a massive slump as they have lost 11 games in a row, and fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been the top seed in the east at one point this season.

In the 56 games that they have played they have a 29-27 record, and they are 12-14 in 26 games at home.

