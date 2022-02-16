Nets Injury Report Against The Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets will be right down the street when they face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out for the game.

The Nets have been the coldest team in the NBA as of late.

They knocked off the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night, and the win snapped an 11-game losing streak.

Right now, they are 30-27 on the season which has them all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At one point this season, they had been the top seed in the east.

