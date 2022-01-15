Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in New York at Barclays Center.  

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and the report can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

The Nets will be without Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton (who had been questionable) has also been ruled out.

The updated status of Claxton can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Coming into Saturday night, the Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games. 

They are a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the second seed, and they are 1.5-games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17458526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Thunder Game

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17246198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Mavs Game

28 minutes ago
USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

31 minutes ago