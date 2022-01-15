Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in New York at Barclays Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and the report can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Nets will be without Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton (who had been questionable) has also been ruled out.

The updated status of Claxton can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into Saturday night, the Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games.

They are a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the second seed, and they are 1.5-games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed.

