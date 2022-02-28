Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have all been ruled out.
The Nets will look to build off of their big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening.
They have been one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA as of late, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak helped contribute to them falling all the way to the eighth spot.
They are 32-29 on the season in 61 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.