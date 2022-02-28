Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have all been ruled out.

The Nets will look to build off of their big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening.

They have been one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA as of late, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak helped contribute to them falling all the way to the eighth spot.

They are 32-29 on the season in 61 games.

