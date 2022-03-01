Skip to main content

Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Toronto Raptors 133-95 in Brooklyn on Monday night, but will have a quick turnaround when they play the Raptors in Canada on Tuesday evening.     

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are all ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas and Andre Drummond are both listed as questionable. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a record of 32-30 in the 62 games that they have played this season.    

They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 19-13 in the 32 games that they have played on the road. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
10 seconds ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After His Huge Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_11805790_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Should The Bucks Sign Tyreke Evans?

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_12510759_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ja Morant's Ridiculous Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Reportedly Signing Former Nets And Bulls Player

By Ben Stinar
2 hours ago