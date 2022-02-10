Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Thursday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Washington D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screen shot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nets will be without Paul Milsap, Joe Harris, James Harden, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge for the game, while Nic Claxton is listed as questionable. 

Coming into Thursday evening, the Nets are in a massive slump that has seen them lose their nine games.  

They have fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 29-25 record in the 54 games that they have played in. 

Their roster is one of the best groups of talent in the history of the league, but their big-three of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving has played a very little amount of together on the floor. 

