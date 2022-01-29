Nets Injury Report For Clash With Warriors

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The injury report for the Nets against the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Kevin Durant, Paul Milsap, Joe Harris and David Duke Jr. have all been ruled out. 

Coming into the game, the Nets are 29-19 in the 48 games that they have played, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

On the other hand, they are an elite road team with a 17-6 record in 23 games. 

