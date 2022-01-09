Nets Injury Report For Game With Spurs

On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center in New York City, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report from the Nets can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris were already ruled out, because Irving is not eligible to play in home games and Harris has been out due to left ankle surgery.

As for LaMarcus Aldridge, the former All-Star was questionable with right foot soreness, but he has now officially been ruled out for the game on Sunday.

The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games, and they are 10-10 at home.

As for the Spurs, they are the tenth seed at 15-23.

Related stories on NBA basketball