Nets Injury Report For Game With Spurs In Brooklyn
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center in New York City, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report from the Nets can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.
Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris were already ruled out, because Irving is not eligible to play in home games and Harris has been out due to left ankle surgery.
As for LaMarcus Aldridge, the former All-Star was questionable with right foot soreness, but he has now officially been ruled out for the game on Sunday.
The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games, and they are 10-10 at home.
As for the Spurs, they are the tenth seed at 15-23.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.