Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

The New York Knicks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening in Manhattan.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA;s official injury report.    

Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Nerlens Noel and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.   

Both teams come into Wednesday night in massive slumps as the Knicks have lost two games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-33 record in 58 games this season.   

As for the Nets, they won their last game against the Sacramento Kings, but the win ended an 11-game losing streak. 

After being the top seed in the east at one point this season, they are 30-27 and sit as the eighth seed.  

