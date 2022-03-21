Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

Update: Goran Dragic is now listed as questionable.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday night, and for the game the Nets have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Nets come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They won their last game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-26 record in the 71 games that they have played.

They beat the Knicks in New York City in their last game on Sunday evening.

