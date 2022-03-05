Massive Injury Update On Nets Star Joe Harris
On Thursday night, before the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Miami Heat, the Nets announced that Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the season.
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that shooting guard Joe Harris will miss the reminder of the season.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
"Although Joe worked diligently over the past several months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue in order to get back on the court with his teammates," General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "It has been determined that he will require an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks. While it is expected that Joe will make a full recover following the procedure, it will unfortunately result in him missing the remainder of the regular season and playoffs."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.