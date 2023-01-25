Huge Announcement Given By Pelicans On Zion Williamson On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans gave an update on when Zion Williamson could possibly return from his hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson is one of the strongest and most intriguing players in the entire NBA, but health has been a problem for the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star over the years.

He played in just 24 games during his rookie season, 61 games during his second season and he missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

Now, Zion has missed 19 games this season, including Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and he has missed the team’s last 11 games due to a hamstring injury.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans gave a big update on where things stand with Williamson and when he could potentially be returning to the court.

New Orleans Pelicans: “Update on Zion: he was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The re-evaluation showed that his hamstring is healing as expected, and progressing well with his recovery. He will continue his rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.”

Williamson sustained this right hamstring strain he is currently dealing with on January 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to this injury, Williamson was averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in the 29 games he had played in.

While this is definitely a positive update given by New Orleans, this still means that Zion Williamson will miss the team’s next seven games following Tuesday’s matchup and he will likely miss their game on February 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, the day that he is supposed to be re-evaluated.

At this point, it is safe to assume that the Pelicans will monitor Zion’s injury carefully and ease him back to full-speed, especially given that they are near the top of the Western Conference standings and since he has a vast injury history since entering the league.

Entering their matchup against Denver on Tuesday, the Pelicans have lost seven of their last ten games without Williamson on the floor.

