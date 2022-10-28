Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

For the game, they could be without a lot of key players.

C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels and Herbert Jones are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell have all been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

McCollum, Williamson and Ingram are their three best players, so it would be tough to win without any of them playing.

Williamson missed their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, while McCollum has yet to miss a game this season.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 3-1 record in their first four contests.

They have wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Their only loss came against the Utah Jazz in overtime.

Last season, the Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs (despite Williamson missing the entire season), so if healthy, they could be one of the best teams in the league.

This game will be a rematch of the first-round playoff series that the Suns won in six games.

Meanwhile, the Suns enter the evening with a 3-1 record and are coming off a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.

Devin Booker has been sensational to start the new season, averaging 32.5 points per contest on 52.0% shooting from the field.

The Suns have wins over the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors.

Their one loss came against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.