Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The New York Knicks are in Tennessee to square off with the Memphis Grizzlies for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The only player on the report is Quentin Grimes, who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

NBA's official injury report

Grimes is coming off a solid rookie season where he averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 45 regular season games.

The former Houston star also shot 38.1% from the three-point range.

This will be an exciting season for the Knicks because, in 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, in 2022, they took a significant step backward and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, it will be intriguing to see how they will respond.

They have a talented roster that features Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Derrick Rose.

Before making the NBA Playoffs in 2021, they had not been to the postseason since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a phenomenal season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star guard Ja Morant has turned into one of the best players in the entire league.

Their roster is young, so even though they lost in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, it was still an excellent experience for them to build off.