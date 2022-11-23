BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Pistons-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado on Tuesday night, and for the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup.

Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available after missing the last three games due to health and safety protocols.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (conditioning) available to play Tuesday."

The back-to-back MVP is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He leads the Nuggets in all four categories, and they went 1-2 in their last three games without him.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 10-6 and tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been excellent, with a 4-1 record in five games hosted in Colorado.

Last season, they dealt with a lot of injuries but still made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed.

If they can stay healthy, they have a chance to be one of the best teams in the league.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game as the worst team in the NBA to start the new season.

They are 3-15 in their first 18 games and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 0-10, so they are still looking for their first victory away from Michigan.

The franchise is in rebuilding mode and has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2019.