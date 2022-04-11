Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Sunday

Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player Nikola Jokic.
The 2021 NBA MVP has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nuggets.
The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have already locked up a spot for the NBA Playoffs.
They are 48-33 in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.