Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Sunday

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player Nikola Jokic.

The 2021 NBA MVP has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have already locked up a spot for the NBA Playoffs.

They are 48-33 in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

