Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Colorado.

Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

Jokic is currently averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 62.1% shooting from the field) in 26 games.

He is coming off a phenomenal game on Sunday night, where he put up 40 points, 27 rebounds and ten assists on 13/26 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 at home in Colorado.

With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 18-11 in 29 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are only one game behind the Grizzlies, who are the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 6-4, and they are 9-3 in the 12 games they have played at home.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 19-10 in 29 games and are 8-2 in their last ten.

In their most recent game, they lost 115-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night in Oklahoma.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 6-8 in 14 games away from Tennessee.

This will be the first time the Grizzlies and Nuggets have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

In April of last season, the two teams played in Colorado, and the Nuggets won 122-109.